Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Sunisa Lee wins Olympic gold medal in women’s all-around

Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic...
Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title in the women’s all-around.

She edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while Simone Biles watched from the stands.

Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade.

The Brazilian earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze two days after leading ROC to gold in the team final.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Suspect arrested in killing of Selma police officer
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
A “major crash” has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Shorter to close Wednesday...
I-85 NB near Shorter reopens after crash
Montgomery Public Schools has joined a growing number of Alabama school systems in requiring...
Montgomery Public Schools requiring masks when school starts

Latest News

This is a shelf cloud, an indicator of a severe thunderstorm.
Certain Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will trigger a Wireless Emergency Alert on smartphones
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter
It was horsepower on the highway, literally, for drivers on Interstate 70 in Colorado after a...
Horses escape rodeo, make a break for the interstate
Back-to-school health checklist: Making sure your kids are ready
Back-to-school health checklist: Making sure your kids are ready
In this April 26, 2021, file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year