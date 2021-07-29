Advertise
Suspects sought in Prattville vehicle break-ins, credit fraud investigation

Prattville police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects of vehicle break-ins and credit fraud.
Prattville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects of vehicle break-ins and credit fraud.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects of vehicle break-ins and credit fraud.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, two vehicles were broken into at the Club 4 Fitness between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. The suspects took personal items and credits cards.

Investigators say the two male suspects were traveling in a gold SUV, possibly a Toyota or Lexus.

The suspects first went to a retail store on Cobbs Ford Road where they used the victim’s credit cards to purchase a cell phone and phone cards, authorities said. They then went to Montgomery and made several purchases with the stolen credit cards.

Investigators said thousands of dollars were charged to the cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

