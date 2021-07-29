Woman dead, 3 others injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is dead and three other people are recovering after a shooting Wednesday night in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called around 10:40 p.m. to the 1800 block of Rosa Parks Avenue. The caller reported several people had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, Kashea Green, 25, was found dead.

Coleman says two other women had non-life-threatening injuries and a man had life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. No arrests have been made, Coleman adds.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

