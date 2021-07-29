Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Woman dead, 3 others injured in Montgomery shooting

Woman dead, 3 other people injured in Montgomery shooting
Woman dead, 3 other people injured in Montgomery shooting(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is dead and three other people are recovering after a shooting Wednesday night in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called around 10:40 p.m. to the 1800 block of Rosa Parks Avenue. The caller reported several people had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, Kashea Green, 25, was found dead.

Coleman says two other women had non-life-threatening injuries and a man had life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. No arrests have been made, Coleman adds.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Suspect arrested in killing of Selma police officer
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
A “major crash” has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Shorter to close Wednesday...
I-85 NB near Shorter reopens after crash
Montgomery Public Schools has joined a growing number of Alabama school systems in requiring...
Montgomery Public Schools requiring masks when school starts

Latest News

Rep. Mo Brooks confirms he wore body armor during January 6 speech
Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic...
Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final
This is a shelf cloud, an indicator of a severe thunderstorm.
Certain Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will trigger a Wireless Emergency Alert on smartphones
Back-to-school health checklist: Making sure your kids are ready
Back-to-school health checklist: Making sure your kids are ready