Worker shortage continues despite end to federal unemployment, advocates say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Businesses in Alabama are back open and booming again, but they could be busier if they had enough employees to meet the demand.

“I don’t know of a single industry that’s not looking for workers,” said Rosemary Elebash, Alabama director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

It’s been over month since Alabama pulled the plug on federal boosts to unemployment, including the additional $300 a week for those collecting benefits. Gov. Kay Ivey ended federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation early in hopes that it would force people to go back to work.

Alabama is among 26 states that cut off pandemic relief before federal funding expires in September.

According to figures from the Alabama Department of Labor, almost 90,000 more Alabamians are working today than were working a year ago.

Alabama’s preliminary June unemployment rate is 3.3%, down from 3.4% in May.

The rate was the lowest it has been since the start of the pandemic, when Alabama had a record low level of 2.7% in February 2020.

But despite that trend, business advocates say there are still a of businesses struggling to find workers.

“Some grocery stores previously that never had a self checkout, now have a self checkout,” Elebash said.

“I’ve seen hotel rooms that are just, you know, midline hotel rooms go for $650 a night because, you know, the general manager and the front desk people are having to clean the rooms,” said Mindy Hanan, President and CEO of the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association.

“Most of the fast food restaurants’ dining rooms aren’t open because they don’t have enough employees to service both the dining room and the drive thru,” Hanan went on to say.

Advocates say it could be a while before “help wanted” signs are taken down from store front windows, but there has been a small indication that people are beginning to return to the workforce.

The Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association partnered with the city of Birmingham and Alabama Department of Labor to host a career fair this week. Hanan said there was a promising turnout.

“The job fair was very successful and we plan to do another one in a couple months,” Hanan said.

“I think we’re seeing progress, but we’re still a ways away,” Elebash said.

“People are ready to come back to work. People are beginning to realize that this is the new normal that we’re going to be operating with, and we all need to find a way to make it work,” Hanan said.

There is hope that with the return of school more people will return to work, but that’s only if the new surge in COVID-19 cases, brought on by a low vaccination rate, doesn’t stand in the way.

“We’re not really seeing COVID itself as a barrier to business, we’re seeing a lack of employees right now as our barrier to business,” Hanan said.

Advocates say if they can get people to return to work safely, the economy will take off.

