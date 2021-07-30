2 charged in separate instances of shooting into Montgomery homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested suspects in separate incidents this week where shots were fired into occupied homes.

The first instance was on Tuesday afternoon on West Patton Avenue. According to the affidavit, Sade Thomas, 28, got into a verbal altercation with the resident. That person allegedly threw dirt on Thomas’ car with a shovel and used that shovel to hit her hand. The witness said the male resident walked away, at which point Thomas pulled a gun and fired at the home five times.

The affidavit states the rounds went into the den area, damaging the front door, door knob, drywall and floor.

The man and two children were inside but no one were reported injured.

Thomas was arrested Friday on a charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Her bond is listed as $30,000.

Another affidavit states the second property shooting was Thursday afternoon on Rigby Street. The only information provided was that Deundray Jackson, 19, is accused of firing a gun into the home with a man, woman and two children inside.

No one was reported hurt but the side window sustained damage.

Jackson is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He was also jailed on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.