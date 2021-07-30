Advertise
3 bodies found in burned vehicle along Chilton County road

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.((Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - There were three bodies, not one as previously reported, found inside a burned vehicle in Chilton County Thursday, the sheriff’s office has confirmed.

First responders were called to the scene along a logging road off Highway 155 near Montevallo shortly after 3 p.m. after someone called 911 to report they’ve found a charred vehicle and what appeared to be a person’s remains inside.

Sheriff’s deputies and Jemison police officers found the vehicle and have since confirmed skeletal remains from three people were inside.

Investigators worked through the night to process the vehicle and remove the remains, which are being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery where officials hope to determine cause of death and identities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at 205-755-4698 or Chilton County 911 at 205-755-1120 or 205-755-2511.

