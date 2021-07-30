Alabama WIC to offer self-checkout option

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Families who get benefits through the Women, Infants, and Children Program, or WIC, could start seeing a self-checkout option at their authorized WIC store, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced.

WIC transitioned from paper to electronic benefits authorizing the purchase of foods via an eWIC card in 2019. The cards are loaded with specific foods prescribed for each family’s individual nutrition needs.

According to ADPH, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way retailers started selling their goods to customers at checkout. Many shoppers needed a way to complete WIC purchases via a self-checkout option.

The program said it conducted a pilot with Walmart to test the self-checkouts and eWIC transaction approvals, which was successful. Walmart recently received approval to offer the option to WIC shoppers across Alabama.

Officials said other WIC stores have expressed interest and could soon be approved to offer a self-checkout option once similar testing is completed. A list of stores that can offer self-checkout can be found online.

ADPH said the hope is that the option will provide a “smoother, more convenient shopping experience for WIC shoppers and an increased redemption of healthy food benefits for WIC families.”

