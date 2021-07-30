Auburn City Schools to require masks to start school year

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn City Schools has joined a growing number of Alabama school systems in requiring masks when the upcoming school year starts.

The school system announced that masks will be required inside school buildings and on buses effective Aug. 2. Masks will not be required during physical education, recess or athletics.

ACS officials said the decision is based on guidance from local healthcare officials and the upward trend of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

“It is with respect for the position and opinion of each person that this recommendation has been made,” said ACS Superintendent Cristen Herring in a statement. “We are faced with challenging decisions and local data that places us in a difficult position, which is why we are asking teachers, staff, students, and families in Auburn City Schools to give us the opportunity to reacclimate to a school environment and assess our situation. With Diligence, our school data will be monitored along with the numbers in our local community. If we are able to demonstrate an ability to bring students and staff together safely, we will reconsider this requirement.”

The school system said it will continue to monitor local COVID-19 data in hopes that conditions improve and the mask requirement will become optional in the future.

ACS will start the 2021-2022 academic year on Aug. 10, 2021.

Other schools systems in the state requiring masks include Opelika, Birmingham, Montgomery and Huntsville.

The CDC is also requiring masks for indoor areas in certain parts of the country.

