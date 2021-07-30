Advertise
Dangerous heat peaks through Sunday

Highs will be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The worst of our heatwave will occur over the next three days as high temperatures soar into the upper 90s and perhaps touch 100 degrees.

Peak heat index values will be well over 100 degrees through Sunday.
Peak heat index values will be well over 100 degrees through Sunday.(WSFA 12 News)

A Heat Advisory is in effect for everyone in the WSFA viewing area today, then extends through Saturday for most of of us. That’s because heat index values will rise to 105°-110° or higher each afternoon.

That kind of heat will likely occur again on Sunday, so an additional Heat Advisory is very possible.

It will feel like it's well above 100 degrees each day through Sunday.
It will feel like it's well above 100 degrees each day through Sunday.(WSFA 12 News)

The actual air temperatures will be brutally hot on their own without factoring in the humidity. Highs will be in the 95°-100° range through Sunday.

So as we’ve continued to say all week long...it will be imperative to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors and seeking A/C, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated. That means avoiding caffeinated and alcoholic beverages and drinking water even if you don’t think you’re thirsty.

Rain chances build this weekend into early next week.
Rain chances build this weekend into early next week.(WSFA 12 News)

If you’re hoping for some rain or storms to cool things off, today is not your day. We all stay dry today with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. By tomorrow there will be enough moisture in place to support some isolated afternoon showers and storms. Coverage will be around 30%.

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast for the second half of Sunday, Sunday night, Monday, and Monday night. That’s going to come courtesy of a rare mid-summer cold front.

A cold front will bring better rain and storm chances late Sunday through Monday night. It also...
A cold front will bring better rain and storm chances late Sunday through Monday night. It also brings cooler air.(WSFA 12 News)

That front will not only bring enhanced rain chances, but it will also put an end to the big-time heat. High temperatures will be at or below 90 degrees pretty much every day next week with lower humidity to boot.

