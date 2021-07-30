Enterprise police identify man killed in domestic shooting Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have identified a man who died in a domestic-related shooting Thursday.

According to police Chief Billy Haglund, officers were called to the 500 block of County Road 539 around 7:50 p.m. There, officers found 51-year-old Jessie Peters Jr. dead. A woman with a gunshot wound to the chest was also found inside the home.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Haglund said she is currently in stable condition.

An investigation, Haglund added, found Peters shot the woman before taking his own life.

No other information has been released.

