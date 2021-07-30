Advertise
Enterprise police identify man killed in domestic shooting Thursday

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have identified a man who died in a domestic-related shooting Thursday.

According to police Chief Billy Haglund, officers were called to the 500 block of County Road 539 around 7:50 p.m. There, officers found 51-year-old Jessie Peters Jr. dead. A woman with a gunshot wound to the chest was also found inside the home.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Haglund said she is currently in stable condition.

An investigation, Haglund added, found Peters shot the woman before taking his own life.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

