EXPLAINER: Will moratorium’s end spell evictions in Alabama?

The end of some tenant protections has raised concerns that tens of thousands of Alabama...
The end of some tenant protections has raised concerns that tens of thousands of Alabama residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction.(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The end of some tenant protections has raised concerns that tens of thousands of Alabama residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction.

A federal freeze on evictions expires Saturday.

Census data indicates 57,970 state residents are concerned that they could be evicted over the next two months.

The state has set aside more than $263 million to help with outstanding rents, utility payments and other expenses.

The Alabama Housing Finance Authority says that as of July 15, $4.4 million in assistance had been provided to 597 households.

That number does not include local programs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

