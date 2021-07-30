Advertise
Friday Night Fever Previews: Prattville Lions

By Stephen Gunter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a familiar face leading the charge for the Prattville Lions this season.

2000 Prattville High School graduate JB Wallace is taking over as the Lions’ head coach after spending the past two seasons as the head coach at Marbury.

“It’s always exciting to be able to come back and coach a program of this magnitude. This program has a lot of tradition,” said Wallace.

Wallace, who served as Prattville’s defensive coordinator before leaving for Marbury in 2019, inherits a team that finish 2020 with a 7-4 record.

The Lions lost to Daphne in the first round of the 7A playoffs.

“We definitely want to dominate all three phases of the game and just to see us come together and play as a unit, I think, when this team plays as a unit, we’re definitely playing our best ball. I think we’re definitely gonig to be a team that you might want to keep your eye on,” said Wallace.

The Prattville players have seen growth since Wallace took over as the Lions’ head coach.

“I think we’ve gotten a lot closer as a brotherhood. And I think we’re all confident that we can make a good run in the playoff this year and win state championship,” said quarterback EJ Ousley.

“Should expect to see a good team, a team with leadership, and a team that’s always ready to play,” said Prattville defensive back Laderius Fitts.

Prattville opens the season on Aug. 20 against Wetumpka.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

