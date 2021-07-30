Funeral plans set for fallen Selma police officer Marquis Moorer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral plans have been announced for a fallen Alabama police officer who was shot to death early Tuesday morning.

A public viewing for Selma police officer Marquis Dewon Moorer, 25, is set for Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lewis Brothers Funeral Home, located on Minter Avenue in Selma.

Graveside services will follow on Thursday, Aug. 5 starting at 11 a.m. from Pineview Memory Gardens, located in Valley Grande.

Gov. Kay Ivey has directed that flags be flown at half-staff on Thursday as a mark of respect for Moorer.

“Let us remember the life and service of Officer Moorer, who was a 4-year veteran of the Selma Police Department,” Ivey said in a memo to state agencies. “We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his loved ones, the Selma Police Department and the city of Selma.”

