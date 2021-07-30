Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Funeral plans set for fallen Selma police officer Marquis Moorer

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer will be laid to rest of Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer will be laid to rest of Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(Source: Selma Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral plans have been announced for a fallen Alabama police officer who was shot to death early Tuesday morning.

A public viewing for Selma police officer Marquis Dewon Moorer, 25, is set for Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lewis Brothers Funeral Home, located on Minter Avenue in Selma.

Graveside services will follow on Thursday, Aug. 5 starting at 11 a.m. from Pineview Memory Gardens, located in Valley Grande.

Gov. Kay Ivey has directed that flags be flown at half-staff on Thursday as a mark of respect for Moorer.

“Let us remember the life and service of Officer Moorer, who was a 4-year veteran of the Selma Police Department,” Ivey said in a memo to state agencies. “We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his loved ones, the Selma Police Department and the city of Selma.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
Woman dead, 3 other people injured in Montgomery shooting
Woman dead, 3 others injured in Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.
3 bodies found in burned vehicle along Chilton County road
Andalusia Walmart temporarily closes amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Andalusia Walmart closing temporarily amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

MPS to hold Parent & Family Back-to-school Resource Fair
MPS to hold Parent & Family Back-to-school Resource Fair
A Heat Advisory is in effect through early Saturday evening for heat index values of 105-110...
Dangerous heat peaks through Sunday
3 bodies found in burned car in Chilton County
3 bodies found in burned car in Chilton County
Alabama has ranked last among all states for its vaccination rates for more than a month....
LIST: COVID-19 vaccination rates around central Alabama