Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Maggie Steffens breaks water polo scoring record as US women cruise

United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match...
United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record when she scored four times to lead the United States to an 18-5 victory against the Russian team.

Steffens got her 48th career goal in the Olympics in the third period to snap a tie with Tania Di Mario of Italy for the top spot.

Steffens scored again on the next possession to lift the U.S. to a commanding 12-3 lead.

Stephania Haralabidis also scored four times as the U.S. bounced back from its first loss at the Olympics since 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, 3 other people injured in Montgomery shooting
Woman dead, 3 others injured in Montgomery shooting
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
The public is encouraged to contact local law enforcement if they suspect any suspicious...
Police chief warns of human trafficking in Alabama
Andalusia Walmart temporarily closes amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Andalusia Walmart closing temporarily amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
EXPLAINER: How ‘the twisties’ stopped Simone Biles cold
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swims in a women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the...
South African sets 1st individual swim world record in Tokyo
JB Wallace is leading the Prattville Lions as head coach.
Friday Night Fever Previews: Prattville Lions
Friday Night Fever Previews: Prattville Lions
Friday Night Fever Previews: Prattville Lions