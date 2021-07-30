Advertise
Male dead, female injured in Enterprise shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police Chief Billy Haglund says officers responded to the 500 block of County Road 539 around 7:50 p.m. Thursday. He said they found a deceased male and a female with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The female was taken to a hospital. Haglund said she is currently in stable condition.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

