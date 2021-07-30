Advertise
Man convicted for 2016 rape of AUM student

Romans Moore has been convicted of first-degree rape following a 2016 assault.
Romans Moore has been convicted of first-degree rape following a 2016 assault.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 rape of an Auburn University at Montgomery student has been found guilty, according to Montgomery County District Daryl Bailey.

Romans Ambassador Moore is said to have met the victim online and agreed to meet for dinner on March 3, 2016, the DA’s office said. Instead, prosecutors said he drove her to a secluded parking lot, took her phone, and threatened to shoot her if she did not comply with his sexual demands.

“Sexual assault is a heinous crime that has long-term psychological and emotional effects on the survivors,” Bailey said. “I hope this conviction brings Romans Moore’s victim some semblance of peace. Our community will be a little safer with this violent criminal behind bars.”

Moore was taken into custody immediately after his conviction and will be sentenced on Aug. 26.

“We will be asking for the maximum sentence allowed as this despicable individual should never be allowed to hurt anyone ever again,” Bailey said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

