Masks required in all Montgomery city, county municipal facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Both the city of Montgomery and the county say masks will be required in all municipal facilities, effective immediately.

City and county officials said the decision to go back to a mask requirement stems from the increase in COVID-19 cases and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The decision comes just hours after officials with Montgomery County canceled all jury trials for the month of August, citing the rise in new COVID-19 cases.

