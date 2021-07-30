Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery County cancels all August jury trials due to COVID-19 uptick

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court administrators in Montgomery County have decided to cancel jury trials for the month of August.

The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic is being blamed for the delays.

Anyone who has received a summons for jury duty is asked not to report to the Montgomery County Courthouse at this point.

Officials said trials will be rescheduled for a later date.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
Woman dead, 3 other people injured in Montgomery shooting
Woman dead, 3 others injured in Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
The public is encouraged to contact local law enforcement if they suspect any suspicious...
Police chief warns of human trafficking in Alabama
Andalusia Walmart temporarily closes amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Andalusia Walmart closing temporarily amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
CDC team: ‘War has changed’ as delta variant dangers emerge
Pediatrician explains COVID concerns as child hospitalizations tick upward in Alabama
Auburn City Schools has joined a growing number of Alabama school systems in requiring masks...
Auburn City Schools to require masks to start school year
Ozark City Schools
Ozark City Schools to require masks to begin school year