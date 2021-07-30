Montgomery County cancels all August jury trials due to COVID-19 uptick
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court administrators in Montgomery County have decided to cancel jury trials for the month of August.
The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic is being blamed for the delays.
Anyone who has received a summons for jury duty is asked not to report to the Montgomery County Courthouse at this point.
Officials said trials will be rescheduled for a later date.
