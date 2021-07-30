Montgomery County cancels all August jury trials due to COVID-19 uptick

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court administrators in Montgomery County have decided to cancel jury trials for the month of August.

The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic is being blamed for the delays.

Anyone who has received a summons for jury duty is asked not to report to the Montgomery County Courthouse at this point.

Officials said trials will be rescheduled for a later date.

