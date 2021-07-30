Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO shuns Fox for refusal to air ad

Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the...
Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Fox News’ most visible advertisers, Mike Lindell and his MyPillow line of products, has pulled commercials from the network over a refusal to air an ad promoting discredited claims of election fraud.

Fox confirmed the moves on Friday, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Lindell’s face is well-known to Fox viewers. He told the Journal he spent $50 million last year advertising on Fox.

Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden and had sought to promote a symposium next month where some of the claims are to be presented.

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on Fox News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” Fox said in a statement.

A representative for Lindell did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
Woman dead, 3 other people injured in Montgomery shooting
Woman dead, 3 others injured in Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
The public is encouraged to contact local law enforcement if they suspect any suspicious...
Police chief warns of human trafficking in Alabama
Andalusia Walmart temporarily closes amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Andalusia Walmart closing temporarily amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Ohio District 15 special primary
Endorsements play key part in stacked Ohio Republican race
Sade Thomas and Deundray Jackson are both charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied...
2 charged in separate instances of shooting into Montgomery homes
Michigan lawmakers remember former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.)
Remembering a ‘giant’: Michigan lawmakers share memories of former Sen. Carl Levin
One person is dead, and others injured after a massive bee swarm in Arizona.
Bee swarm from 100-pound hive leaves 1 dead, several injured