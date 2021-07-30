Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Pediatrician explains COVID concerns as child hospitalizations tick upward in Alabama

(WBRC)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While the first iteration of COVID-19 did not show rampant spread in a classroom setting, experts say the Delta variant is much more contagious.

In a town hall style meeting, the Medical Association of Alabama hosted Drs. David Kimberlin and Scott Harris regarding children and COVID as back-to-school dates loom.

“I am scared right now for what lies in front of us with respect to our children,” said Dr. Kimberlin, pediatric infectious disease specialist, American Academy of Pediatrics member and CDC liaison with three decades of experience.

He says even given that fear, the solution is to mask students and not turn back to virtual learning. “We know now that children and adolescents need to be in school,” says Dr. Kimberlin. He along with state health officer Dr. Scott Harris noted that child hospitalizations with COVID have risen, citing data from two days ago.

“We had I think 32 pediatric patients around the state, along with one infant that has been hospitalized,’ Dr. Harris said.

Given the possibility of increased child hospitalizations, Dr. Kimberlin urges masks and vaccinations as the primary weapons to battle the virus, saying the precautions could save children from suffering needlessly.

“I think we are facing a catastrophe, I also think we have the tools to avoid that,” said Dr. Kimberlin.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, 3 other people injured in Montgomery shooting
Woman dead, 3 others injured in Montgomery shooting
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
The public is encouraged to contact local law enforcement if they suspect any suspicious...
Police chief warns of human trafficking in Alabama
Andalusia Walmart temporarily closes amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Andalusia Walmart closing temporarily amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect through early Saturday evening for heat index values of 105-110...
Dangerous heat peaks through Sunday
7 Day
Hot, and getting even hotter!
A first look at when rain chances cool things down
A first look at when rain chances cool things down
Male dead, female injured in Enterprise shooting