The Rundown: July 30th-31st

By Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around Central and South Alabama and bring them to you!

We start this weekend in Lee county, where you can enjoy a Taste of Auburn with Cheers on The Corner. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can visit over 20 tents that will provide you with a savory bite and drink that represents the city. Tickets are $45, and only people 21 and older can get one. One more bonus: every ticket comes with a complimentary souvenir wine glass!

This Saturday, Chilton county has its 11th Annual Chilton County Arts Festival from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. There will be tons of vendors, so be sure to stop by!

If your kids are heading back to school, then you’ll want to stop by the Back to School Backpack Pickup that’s being hosted by the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. This Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., all you have to do is stop by the Dexter Parsonage Museum Parking Lot and pick up your backpack filled with school supplies!

If you’re a music lover, you’ll want to be in the capital city Saturday! The River Region Musicians Showcase & Benefit is Happening at the Riverwalk Amphitheater from 12:30 PM to 9:30 PM. 7 bands will perform live, and there will also be food vendors. Tickets, the day of, are $15 per person.

Need a Good Laugh? Jesus City Church has a Comedy Show featuring Comedian Spank E, who has appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. There will also be Chris’s Hotdogs and Milo’s Sweet Tea! This event is free and showtime is at 6:30 p.m.

Here are some other events happening around the River Region:

Friday

Saturday

If you’d like your event to be featured on The Rundown, send an email to therundown@wsfa.com

