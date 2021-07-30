Advertise
Suspect in Selma officer killing appears in court

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs(Source: Chilton County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in the killing of a Selma police officer had his first court appearance Friday in Dallas County.

Javonte Stubbs, 18, is charged with the murder of officer Marquis Moorer, attempted murder of Moorer’s significant other and shooting into an occupied building.

City leaders described the crime as an outright “ambush.”

The arraignment hearing lasted 20 minutes, during which the court officially notified Stubbs of the charges against him.

Stubbs wore a bulletproof vest and was escorted from the Chilton County jail under heavy guard. As he was being ushered in the courthouse, WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry asked Stubbs if he did, in fact, kill Moorer. Stubbs responded by shaking his head “no.”

Prosecutors have filed a motion requesting a DNA sample from Stubbs to see if it matches DNA samples taken from the crime scene.

Investigators have declined to release a motive in the shootings.

Stubbs played football for Selma High School just last fall. Moorer was in his late 20s and hired three years ago by the Selma police department.

A preliminary hearing for Stubbs has been set for Sept. 17th.

