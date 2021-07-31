Advertise
Back-to-school vaccination clinic held in Montgomery

The city of Montgomery, Montgomery EMA, Montgomery Public School, Alabama Department of Health...
The city of Montgomery, Montgomery EMA, Montgomery Public School, Alabama Department of Health and Alabama National Fair partnered to host the Back-to-School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Saturday at Garrett Coliseum.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 continues to spread and numbers have rapidly increased in the past few weeks.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 65 of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered high risk. And with school restarting soon, there is a fear those numbers could increase.

The city of Montgomery, Montgomery EMA, Montgomery Public School, Alabama Department of Health and Alabama National Fair partnered to host the Back-to-School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Saturday at Garrett Coliseum.

The clinic was open to anyone 12 and older who wanted to get vaccinated.

Those receiving the vaccine got an incentive, a $25 gift card and an entry to this year’s Alabama National Fair will be given after receiving the second dose.

Kharis Julien says he was hesitant at first of getting the vaccine, but after contracting COVID, he changed his mind.

He says it was important to get the vaccine in order to protect himself and his family. Now he’s encouraging others to get the vaccine but says it’s important people do their own research.

“At the end of the day it’s your choice and at the same time it depends if you got family or not you know doing this can help you out and that other person from being sick by becoming vaccinated,” Julien said.

Even with it’s important to abandon health guidelines that have previously been put in place.

The vaccine clinic will continue tomorrow from 1 pm to 7 pm at Garrett Coliseum.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

