Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Biles out of vault and uneven bars; beam and floor possible

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic event finals Sunday in the vault and uneven bars, according to USA Gymnastics.

She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise on Monday or balance beam a day later.

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also chose not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.

MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
Woman dead, 3 other people injured in Montgomery shooting
Woman dead, 3 others injured in Montgomery shooting
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Sheriff: Elmore County deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.
3 bodies found in burned vehicle along Chilton County road
Andalusia Walmart temporarily closes amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Andalusia Walmart closing temporarily amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order Wednesday which allows the Texas Department of...
US sues Texas to block state troopers from stopping migrants
The eviction moratorium will end July 31.
Alabama renters could face eviction, emergency relief available
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway