Friday Night Fever Preview: Park Crossing Thunderbirds

The Park Crossing Thunderbirds enter the 2021 season with high hopes under head coach L.C. Cole.
The Park Crossing Thunderbirds enter the 2021 season with high hopes under head coach L.C. Cole.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Stephen Gunter
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Park Crossing Thunderbirds enter the 2021 season with high hopes in year number two under head coach L.C. Cole.

“I just think having that one season underneath our belt, and the kids are learning my personality, my philosophy, what we want to do in the program,” said Cole.

Park Crossing finished 2020 with a 4-6 record, but Cole says there were many disruptions last season due to the pandemic.

It took away from the Thunderbirds’ time to prepare and mesh.

Cole has now had plenty of time to put his spin on things, and the players are buying into the veteran coach’s philosophies.

“I think when you look at the team right now, everybody’s working hard, everybody is depending on each other. I think when I first got there, we just had so many guys who were individual guys. I think we have eliminated that problem of guys who think they’re superstars and like that in the program, have left the program, so I think now we’re on the right page of these guys playing together,” said Cole.

Park Crossing opens the season on Aug. 20 against Auburn.

