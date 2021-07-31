Advertise
Montgomery District 4 starts ‘Clean a Half Mile Bring a Smile’ initiative

"Clean a Half Mile Bring a Smile" in District 4 will start on September 5th.
"Clean a Half Mile Bring a Smile" in District 4 will start on September 5th.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three cleanups were done earlier this year to clean areas in District 4, but they didn’t stay clean long.

“Two weeks later, this is what we find all over again. Trash riddled down the street and it just won’t stop,” District 4 Councilwoman Audrey Graham said.

“These people see this; this is their vision of Montgomery,” District 4 resident Willie Billups said.

If you come down Mobile Highway just off Interstate 65, you’re going to be greeted by beer cans, candy wrappers and other trash, making this area an eyesore in Montgomery, and the city doesn’t have the manpower to keep every area clean.

Graham says it is time for a new solution and it’s called “Clean a Half Mile Bring a Smile,” with five people being selected within District 4 to keep half a mile clean.

“When they do that, we’ll be giving a stipend of $50 a week, $200 a month to them. And we’re excited to give a stipend because at the end of the day, if we don’t invest in our community, nobody will,” Graham said.

The stipend will come from District 4 funding, and the initiative will start on Sept. 5 and last for six months.

The goal is that this cleanup will move into the community within the district.

“COVID has kind of slowed us down but hopefully they will try to get back energetic get back, revive and beautify the entrances of the community,” Graham said.

“We want them to have a vision of a clean Montgomery, Alabama. So my vision is we can have this stuff clean and keep it clean,” Billups said.

Welcoming more visitors and economic development to the city.

Click here for more information on initiative.

