Rain chances build, allows temperatures to drop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The worst of our heatwave is behind us, but the above average warmth will continue for one more afternoon before slightly cooler conditions return to the Deep South. So far, the weekend has been filled with a lot of hot air and humidity... temperatures peaked in the mid 90s, but all of this muggy air made it easily feel like 105-110°+ at times during the afternoon. Thankfully, the same humid atmosphere helped pop a couple of thunderstorms, bringing relief to some but not all of our area.

Coverage of any showers will fade as the night progresses, but it’s still a mild evening; lows only drop into the mid/upper 70s.

Our Sunday is likely just as hot as our Saturday, but it will be the last day we will have to deal with warmer than normal temperatures for a while...

Heat Advisory (WSFA 12 News)

A Heat Advisory is in effect for everyone in the WSFA viewing area again tomorrow due to heat index values back above 100°!

So as we’ve continued to say all week long... it will be imperative to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors and seeking A/C, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated. That means avoiding caffeinated and alcoholic beverages and drinking water even if you don’t think you’re thirsty.

Thankfully, Mother Nature will be providing some major changes to our overall weather pattern... and soon!

If you’re hoping for some rain or storms to cool things off, a better chance of showers and storms enters the forecast for the second half of Sunday, Sunday night, Monday, and Monday night. That’s going to come courtesy of a rare mid-summer cold front.

A cold front will bring better rain and storm chances late Sunday through Monday night. It also brings cooler air. (WSFA 12 News)

That front will not only bring enhanced rain chances, but it will also put an end to the big-time heat. High temperatures will be at or below 90° pretty much every day next week with lower humidity to boot.

One more hot day before rain chances build and bring down the heat a bit! (WSFA 12 News)

