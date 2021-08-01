Advertise
Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida has broken a previous record for current hospitalizations, as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 1,000-person threshold.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That’s according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday.

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.

That is according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

