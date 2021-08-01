Friday Night Fever Preview: Trinity Presbyterian Wildcats

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are knocking on the door of the high school football season, and we continue our Friday Night Fever previews in the Capital City with Trinity Presbyterian!

The Wildcats enter year two under head coach Granger Shook, who returned to his alma mater last season.

“Trinity is a great place,” said Shook ahead of his second season. “Trinity is still one of the top jobs in the state, and everybody knows the brand, and everybody knows when you say Trinity football everybody knows where it is. So I’m blessed and privileged to be back home where I graduated from and just being around young men who were raised right and in good homes and and it’s an enjoyable environment.”

It's almost time for high school football - which means @GrangerShook & the Trinity Wildcats will be hitting the field in no time!



Shook’s first year at the helm ended in the third round of the post season, with a tough loss to Montgomery Academy on the road. Trinity finished the year 10-3, and with the new season just a few weeks away, the guys are determined to make year two even better.

“We’ve been working our butts off and you know the mental aspect of it,” said senior lineman Daniel Scott. “Just knowing what to do better and honestly having some senior leadership to really guide us and help us achieve what we want to achieve.”

“Year one with a new coach, there was a lot more pressure on us to perform for him and perform for the rest of our teammates, and with a senior class that only had one year with this coach this year it’s a little less pressure,” added senior wide receiver and defensive back Mac McClinton. “We know our standards and they’re higher than they were last year and like Daniel said we know what we have to achieve and we’ve just got to execute on the field.”

The team will lean on it’s veteran experience in 2021, including at the quarterback position. Senior playcaller Coleman Stanley has been named the starting guy; as he enters his final season with the Wildcats, he hopes to lead the team to victory.

“My first thing as a quarterback is to lead,” said Stanley. “I want the team to be able to build around me and the team to look up to me as a leader, and that’s where it all starts is at quarterback and if the team can look up to me as the leader and everyone just follows, then I think we should have a good season.”

Fall camp begins in just a few days, and although there’s still plenty of work to do before the first game, Shook and the Wildcats are eager to get going.

“Man I feel good. There’s still some kinks that were still trying to work out. We haven’t been in pads yet, so there’s still some unknows, but what I do know is that these young men are hungry to win,” said Shook. “They practice hard, and they try to please us as coaches, so it’s always fun being around a group of guys that have those qualities.”

Trinity will open the season against Alabama Christian Academy on Aug. 19.

