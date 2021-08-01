Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway regarding a person shot. There, police said they found the victim, 22-year-old Jaylen Moncrief, with a gunshot wound.

Moncrief was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any information related to the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.