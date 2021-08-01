Advertise
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting

A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.
A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway regarding a person shot. There, police said they found the victim, 22-year-old Jaylen Moncrief, with a gunshot wound.

Moncrief was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any information related to the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

