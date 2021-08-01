Man seriously injured in Saturday Montgomery stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police said a man was seriously injured in a stabbing Saturday.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, the incident happened in the 2600 block of North Belt Drive. That’s near the Montgomery Motor Sports Park.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Williams said no further information can be released at this time.

