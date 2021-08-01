Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

U.S. men’s volleyball eliminated early at Olympics

Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the...
Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the United States, during a men's volleyball preliminary round Pool B match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, early Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. men’s volleyball team was eliminated after pool play at the Olympics for the first time since 2000 after losing in three sets to Argentina.

The Americans won two of their first three matches in Tokyo before losing to Brazil and Argentina to fall to fifth place in Pool B and miss out on the quarterfinals for the first time since losing all five matches in Sydney 21 years ago.

The U.S. won bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro and brought back eight players from that team with high hopes for these Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sade Thomas and Deundray Jackson are both charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied...
2 charged in separate instances of shooting into Montgomery homes
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting
The eviction moratorium will end July 31.
Alabama renters could face eviction; emergency relief available
Romans Moore has been convicted of first-degree rape following a 2016 assault.
Man convicted for 2016 rape of AUM student

Latest News

The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday. The TikTok star had...
Young TikTok star shot in California movie theater dies
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Trinity Presbyterian Wildcats
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Trinity Presbyterian Wildcats
Montgomery Motorcycle Club rides to raise Christmas money for kids
Montgomery Motorcycle Club rides to raise Christmas money for kids
Two obstetricians’ groups are recommending COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women.
Obstetrician groups recommend COVID vaccine during pregnancy
Vaccine clinic at Garrett Coliseum offering free tickets to state fair
Vaccine clinic at Garrett Coliseum offering free tickets to state fair