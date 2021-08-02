Back to school: Start dates for central Alabama districts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Summer break is coming to an end and students are gearing up for the classroom. WSFA 12 News has a list of start dates for school districts across central and south Alabama.

Aug. 4

Macon County Schools

Aug. 5

Autauga County Schools

Aug. 6

Dale County Schools

Ozark City Schools

Aug. 9

Dallas County Schools

Elmore County Schools

Lee County Schools

Opelika City Schools

Pike County Schools

Selma City Schools

Troy City Schools

Aug. 10

Auburn City Schools

Crenshaw County Schools

Aug. 11

Butler County Schools

Aug. 16

Andalusia City Schools

Covington County Schools

Montgomery Public Schools

Aug. 17

Pike Road Schools

Aug. 18

Tallassee City Schools

Aug. 19

Wilcox County Schools

