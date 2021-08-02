Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Back to school: Start dates for central Alabama districts

Summer break is coming to an end and students are gearing up for the classroom.
Summer break is coming to an end and students are gearing up for the classroom.(Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Summer break is coming to an end and students are gearing up for the classroom. WSFA 12 News has a list of start dates for school districts across central and south Alabama.

Aug. 4

  • Macon County Schools

Aug. 5

  • Autauga County Schools

Aug. 6

  • Dale County Schools
  • Ozark City Schools

Aug. 9

  • Dallas County Schools
  • Elmore County Schools
  • Lee County Schools
  • Opelika City Schools
  • Pike County Schools
  • Selma City Schools
  • Troy City Schools

Aug. 10

  • Auburn City Schools
  • Crenshaw County Schools

Aug. 11

  • Butler County Schools

Aug. 16

  • Andalusia City Schools
  • Covington County Schools
  • Montgomery Public Schools

Aug. 17

  • Pike Road Schools

Aug. 18

  • Tallassee City Schools

Aug. 19

  • Wilcox County Schools

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting
File image
Man seriously injured in Saturday Montgomery stabbing
Fire destroys area in Burnsville near Selma.
Fire that began Sunday outside Selma still burning Monday
Health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccine right away after infection
Sade Thomas and Deundray Jackson are both charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied...
2 charged in separate instances of shooting into Montgomery homes

Latest News

Fire badly damages Montgomery apartments
Fire badly damages apartments on Bell Road in Montgomery
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Fire badly damages Montgomery apartments
Smoke from Dallas County fire visible on radar
Smoke from Dallas County fire visible on radar
Montgomery County officials say 238 people were vaccinated at Garrett Coliseum between July 31...
Over 200 vaccinated at Montgomery back-to-school clinic