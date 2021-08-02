Crews work massive fire in Burnsville near Selma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Little information is known about a large fire that took place in the Burnsville Community Sunday night.

The fire happened on County Road 140 off Highway 14, just a few miles east of Selma. It was so large, it could be picked up on the WSFA 12 News weather radar.

Big fire near Burnsville tonight…do y’all have any pics, video or details you can share? The fire is so big it’s showing up on radar! Posted by Josh Johnson WSFA on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Pictures and videos from viewers showed trees and stacks of wood burning.

According to Google maps, National Salvage & Services Corporation has a location in the area.

Fire destroys area in Burnsville near Selma. ((Source: WSFA 12 News Viewer))

We have reached out to officials for more information about this fire and will continue to update this story on air, online and on our mobile app.

