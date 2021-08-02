Advertise
Crews working to restore power to customers in Montgomery County

Over 7,000 people are without power in Montgomery County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over 7,000 people were without power in Montgomery County Monday after a substation issue.

According to officials with Alabama Power and Dixie Electric Cooperative, crews continue to work to restore service to customers in areas of East Montgomery and Pike Road.

Dixie Electric officials say the power issue is within the transmission feed to the substations.

It is unclear how long the outage will affect customers.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

