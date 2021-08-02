Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Dolly Parton invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties into Black community

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on...
According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.(Source: CNN, HLN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton says she invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” into a Black Nashville neighborhood.

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Parton said she bought a “big office complex” in the “black area of town” in honor of Houston.

According to the Washington Post, the 75-year-old country star put money into the neighborhood in 1997 during a time when others shied away.

The investment reportedly helped revamp the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting
File image
Man seriously injured in Saturday Montgomery stabbing
Fire destroys area in Burnsville near Selma.
Fire that began Sunday outside Selma still burning Monday
Health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccine right away after infection
Sade Thomas and Deundray Jackson are both charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied...
2 charged in separate instances of shooting into Montgomery homes

Latest News

Montgomery County officials say 238 people were vaccinated at Garrett Coliseum between July 31...
Over 200 vaccinated at Montgomery back-to-school clinic
Rain chances trend downward by the weekend
Showers, storms ongoing across Alabama
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
FILE - DaBaby attends the world premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in New York on July...
DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated