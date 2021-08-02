Advertise
‘Fathers helping Fathers’ holds community event at Ridgecrest Park

Fathers Helping Fathers event in Ridgecrest Par
Fathers Helping Fathers event in Ridgecrest Par(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Good food, music, and fun! It all happened at a community event put on by ‘Fathers Helping Fathers.’

According to organizers of Fathers Helping Fathers, their purpose is to be a resource to fathers to have the necessary tools they need to be effective in life and their community.

Sunday’s event celebrated the work that fathers have done in the Ridgecrest community.

“They have come together, they are holding them accountable to their family and they wanted to take care of this park and we wanted to highlight what they been doing in the community already and bring it to the forefront of the city to let them know hey people in the community are here and they just need their voices heard,” Fathers Helping Fathers CEO Victor Long said.

The organization also wanted to show that a community can come together without being violent.

President of the organization Lee Giles says fathers are needed now more than ever within communities.

“We need so much, what I call man love right now and what man love is just going up to a young man and hugging him around the neck and saying I love you just let them know that somebody cares about them because it’s so many fathers that are missing in the home and it doesn’t take nothing but a little bit and any step is better than no step,” Giles said.

The organization says they plan on having a community event every first Sunday of the month.

