FedEx driver shot on I-59/20 in apparent road rage incident

Police say the FedEx driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the FedEx driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a FedEx driver was shot Monday morning by another driver on I-59/20 south near the Elton B. Stephens access ramp.

Police say the FedEx driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the FedEx driver and another driver were involved in a “road rage” dispute while traveling near the area.

No one is in custody.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

