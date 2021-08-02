Fire badly damages Montgomery apartments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at the Elevate 5050 apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.

The complex is located at 5050 Bell Road.

Photos show significant damage to a building.

According to Montgomery fire officials, investigators haven’t been able to get into the building to determine the cause of the fire. However, due to strong storms in the area, a lightning strike is suspected.

