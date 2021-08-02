Advertise
Fire badly damages Montgomery apartments

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at the Elevate 5050 apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.

The complex is located at 5050 Bell Road.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.(Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue)

Photos show significant damage to a building.

According to Montgomery fire officials, investigators haven’t been able to get into the building to determine the cause of the fire. However, due to strong storms in the area, a lightning strike is suspected.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is working a fire at an apartment complex on Bell Road.

Posted by Sally Pitts WSFA 12 News on Monday, August 2, 2021

