Fire badly damages Montgomery apartments
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at the Elevate 5050 apartment complex on Bell Road Monday afternoon.
The complex is located at 5050 Bell Road.
Photos show significant damage to a building.
According to Montgomery fire officials, investigators haven’t been able to get into the building to determine the cause of the fire. However, due to strong storms in the area, a lightning strike is suspected.
