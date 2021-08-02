Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Florida accounts for nearly 1 in 5 US COVID cases

By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly one in five new COVID cases in the U.S. last week came from just one state, Florida.

More than 110,000 new infections were reported in the Sunshine State last week.

That’s greater than 19% of the 577,000 cases reported in the entire country.

Texas was next highest, with 11.7% of overall cases, followed by California with 11.5%.

Of the five states reporting the highest proportion of new cases, only California has vaccinated more than half of its population.

The news comes after Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed an executive order Friday forbidding schools from requiring masks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Montgomery, according to Montgomery police.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting
File image
Man seriously injured in Saturday Montgomery stabbing
Health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccine right away after infection
Fire destroys area in Burnsville near Selma.
Fire that began Sunday outside Selma still burning Monday
The city of Montgomery, Montgomery EMA, Montgomery Public School, Alabama Department of Health...
Back-to-school vaccination clinic held in Montgomery

Latest News

New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
With evictions resuming, tenants scramble for assistance
(Source: Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism)
‘COVID infections are racing among our staff’: Lulu’s closes for at least a week
A Spirit Airlines jet is seen at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in this file...
Spirit Airlines strands passengers at airports; company blames ‘operational challenges’