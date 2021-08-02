Flowers Hospital Revising Visitation Policy
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Flowers Hospital is changing visitation policies due to the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the area.
The changes will go into effect starting Monday, August 2nd. There will be one visitor allowed for non-COVID patients. Visitation is restricted for COVID-positive patients.
Visitors are required to wears masks.
More details can be found on Flowers Hospital’s website.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.