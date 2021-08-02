Flowers Hospital Revising Visitation Policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Flowers Hospital is changing visitation policies due to the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the area.

The changes will go into effect starting Monday, August 2nd. There will be one visitor allowed for non-COVID patients. Visitation is restricted for COVID-positive patients.

Visitors are required to wears masks.

More details can be found on Flowers Hospital’s website.

