Flowers Hospital Revising Visitation Policy

(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Flowers Hospital is changing visitation policies due to the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the area.

The changes will go into effect starting Monday, August 2nd. There will be one visitor allowed for non-COVID patients. Visitation is restricted for COVID-positive patients.

Visitors are required to wears masks.

More details can be found on Flowers Hospital’s website.

