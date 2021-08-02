Advertise
Fmr. President Donald Trump to speak at rally in Cullman

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Cullman.

The Alabama Republican Party posted the announcement Monday on the ALGOP website.

The Save America rally will be at York Family Farms on County Road 469 in Cullman on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Trump will speak at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to the event are free.

