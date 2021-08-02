Friday Night Football Fever preview: Edgewood Academy Wildcats

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Like the Trinity Wildcats, Edgewood Academy will be under the direction of a second-year head coach.

Chad Michael joined the program just a few weeks before the 2020 season began and wrapped up the year with a 7-4 record, exiting the playoffs after a loss to Chambers Academy in the semifinals.

Now entering year two, Michael is confident in his team and the relationship they’ve built over the summer.

“I thought we had a really good year,” said Michael. “Going forward into the offseason and to the summer, the group of guys we have now has done a great job. We’ve got great leadership, and they’ve been a really easy group to coach and to push.”

Ahead of the 2021 season, Michael hopes for continued growth on the gridiron while also creating a winning a winning culture at Edgewood.

”We want to set our standards high, and we’re not gonna let anyone come in and lower than standard. We have to hold each other accountable to that standard and just focus on that,” he said.

The players are also confident in their new head coach. After spending the 2020 season getting to know Michael, the team is eager to start the season.

“We have real high expectations of ourselves,” said senior lineman Colton Jones. “Like coach said, we set a high standard for ourselves, and obviously making it to the semifinals last year and losing that game kinda left a bad taste in our mouth, so I think we’re really ready to get back and try to make it past semifinals this year.”

Edgewood Academy will open the season against Southern on August 20.

