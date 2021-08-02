Governor Kay Ivey announces $120M AUBix data center coming to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced that AUBix LLC plans to open a $120 million data center in Auburn.

This center will benefit communities across Alabama by providing a technological edge to businesses and individuals plus enhanced access to high-speed internet.

Construction has begun on the firm’s new 40,000-square-foot facility on Samford Avenue - right outside of Auburn University’s campus.

“This investment is evidence that Alabama continues to grow its high-tech footprint and the innovation capacity of its economy,” Ivey said. “I want to congratulate the team in Auburn for their success with this project. Our data shows strong job growth in various regions in the state, and I am delighted in those opportunities for our citizens throughout Alabama.”

The firm was founded by an Auburn businessman. It will build and operate the secure, compliant multi-tenant data center. The facility is designed to bring technology parity to underserved communities throughout the state.

AUBix is expected to become an economic catalyst for the regions and communities it serves, enabling digital transformation for businesses, supporting academic research and development, and providing access to high-speed internet.

