Man charged after home set on fire with woman, children inside

A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a home while his ex-girlfriend and two...
A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a home while his ex-girlfriend and two children were inside, court records show.((Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUTUAGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a home while his ex-girlfriend and two children were inside, court records show.

Jalon Deonta Jackson is charged with four counts of attempted murder and arson first-degree.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident happened on July 24 in the 600 block of Japonica Road in Prattville. Jackson is accused of throwing an “accelerant” into the bedroom where the victims were.

Additional details about the incident, including a possible motive, were not released.

Jackson was taken into custody Sunday and placed in the Autauga County Jail under a $180,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

