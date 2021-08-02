Montgomery Lady Magic returns to the Capital City

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Lady Magic have been hooping in the Capital City for about three years now, but a change in ownership has the team hoping for growth this season.

And in their 2021 debut, that was validated: with a full gym and a great competition.

“We are super excited about bringing this league and this league of women’s semi-professional basketball back to the city of Montgomery,” said owner Adria Harris. “It means that people are seeing what we’re doing, but it’s also touching people in the community as well. Being able to show young girls that after playing high school ball or college ball, they’ll be able to have a platform like this in Montgomery, so the support was really, really great today, and hopefully, we can continue to keep that throughout the season.”

The Lady Magic currently play in the WABA or the Women’s American Basketball Association. It’s a semipro league with a few different rules, but the goal is still the same: winning championships and developing young ladies for the next level.

The Montgomery Lady Magic 2021 schedule. (Source: Montgomery Lady Magic)

“We have about 34 teams in the league now,” said Harris. “We have teams on the East Coast, West Coast, Midwest, and the south, so it’s really really growing, and it’s a great platform for these girls to be able to get seen to go to the WBNA or overseas.”

The team needed a little more magic in the season opener, falling to the visiting Georgia Soul 73-69, but Harris says it’s was a great start to a great season.

“Today was awesome. I think the girls - this was our first game, so you had a couple jitters and stuff like that, so we were kinda getting the wrinkles off and everything and just getting loose,” said Harris. “I thought my girls played well and they fought hard. To be able to fight back from being down that much shows a lot of heart and guts, so I’m excited about what’s to come.”

Although game one didn’t end in a win on the scoreboard, it was a victory for women’s basketball.

“The WABA has created something that is needed on the women’s side of basketball, and it just means they’re going to have the same opportunities that men have in the G-League. It’s just something that can carry on for years to come. I really, really believe in the WABA, I believe in my team and my coach and my players, so we’re just excited to have the opportunity to play, especially after coming out of a pandemic, so we’re excited.”

All home games will be played at Carver High School. The Lady Magic also has the bonus of hosting the Final Four postseason tournament from October 22-24.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.