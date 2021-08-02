Over 200 vaccinated at Montgomery back-to-school clinic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Numbers have been released for Montgomery’s free back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination clinic that happened over the weekend.

Montgomery County officials say 238 people were vaccinated at Garrett Coliseum between Saturday and Sunday. Of those, 115 were between the ages of 12 and 17.

Although it was open to the general public, the clinic was geared toward students, parents and school personnel. Schools represented at the clinic included high school students from Carver, Brewbaker Technology, Pike Road, Lee and Lanier.

This was the first dose clinic. Second doses will be administered at the coliseum from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on Aug. 22.

The first 80 people to receive their COVID-19 vaccine were given a $25 gift card. Everyone who completes their second dose will get a free ticket to this year’s Alabama National Fair.

This clinic is a partnership between the fair, the city of Montgomery, Montgomery County, Montgomery EMA, Montgomery Public Schools and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

