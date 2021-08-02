Storms likely today; not as hot this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A much-welcome cold front is currently flipping the pattern for us. We’re set to see high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next week with noticeably lower humidity by Wednesday.

The humidity won’t just disappear, but it will feel a bit better for the second half of the week.

High rain and storm coverage today. (WSFA 12 News)

The trade-off for those forecast improvements is a high chance of rain and storms today followed by a medium chance tomorrow.

Most everyone will see rain and/or storms today. Heavy rain and isolated flooding will be possible, in addition to plenty of lightning. Those along and south of U.S. 80 have the best chance of seeing rain and storms for the longest duration of time. That’s also where the heaviest rainfall will occur.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

We’ll take a step down from numerous showers and storms to scattered showers and storms for tomorrow. It will still be a day with higher than normal coverage up around 50%, but we’d be shocked if it rained anywhere for more than a couple of hours max.

The chance of rain will fall off for the rest of the 7-day period. No one day features a rain chance higher than 30% between Wednesday and Sunday. That’s because the front currently impacting us will slide just to our south and east and stall.

Rain and storm chances drop by Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

The result will be higher rain and thunderstorm chances just south and southeast of the WSFA 12 News viewing area. Now this could change at least a little bit as the exact position of the front is still not set in stone.

For now we wouldn’t expect anything more than some isolated activity on any given day.

