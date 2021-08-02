Advertise
Woman accused of breaking into Montgomery city vehicles

Angelica Adair is accused of breaking into multiple city vehicles on Aug. 1, 2021.
Angelica Adair is accused of breaking into multiple city vehicles on Aug. 1, 2021.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a woman they say broke into multiple city vehicles.

A police spokeswoman said Angelica Adair, 37, is charged with eight counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, second-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property.

According to court filings, Adair broke into city vehicles at 1751 Cong W L Dickinson Dr. Sunday night. This is the address for the Crump Senior Center.

Police confirmed the information in the court filings is accurate.

The vehicles’ departments were not specified.

Police say Adair was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

