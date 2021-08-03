COVID-19 testing on the rise at local urgent care facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads, more people are turning to emergency clinics to get tested.

Local urgent care doctors in Montgomery say they are seeing an increase in people getting tested for the virus, and are concerned that the surge they are experiencing could get worse if we don’t intervene.

“It is a lot, it’s a lot compared to the last few months,” said Dr. Thang An at Vaughn Family Urgent Care.

“Normally we test about 10 to 15 people a day, but lately we test about 30, 40 a day,” An said.

Across the street from Vaughn Family Urgent Care, Your Doctor’s Office reported seeing a nearly 30% increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the last month. They attribute the surge to the July Fourth holiday.

“Most people (that) are positive nowadays are younger, 20 to 40, and those are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Shaikh Wahid at Your Doctor’s Office.

Doctors said the delta variant is proving to be no match for the unmasked and unvaccinated. Those who are vaccinated are testing positive too, but in fewer numbers and with less severe symptoms.

“We see some positive cases in vaccinated (individuals), but they are not very, very sick,” Wahid said.

“Their symptoms are only like a little runny nose, congestion, like a simple cold,” An said. “Not severe like I’ve seen some people who’ve not gotten vaccinated that have gotten pneumonia.”

UPDATE: The Chilton Urgent Care saw 62 positive COVID cases last week. They’ve had 13 positives so far today. I know several people who are fighting this illness right now. Posted by Sally Pitts WSFA 12 News on Monday, August 2, 2021

Vaccinated or not, if you feel sick, doctors say it’s imperative that you get tested to prevent further spread of the delta variant which has proven to be more contagious and deadly than the original strain.

“Use masks, get (the) vaccine,” Wahid said.

“No matter what is your age or your underlying conditions, please wear mask,” added Dr. Irene Bailey at Your Doctor’s Office.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, only 30% of people in Montgomery have completed a full vaccination series. Meanwhile, Montgomery County remains at “high risk” for coronavirus transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people who are vaccinated wear masks indoors at public places to help slow the spread of the delta variant. In Alabama, doctors said there are only about .2% of all fully vaccinated people who are breakthrough cases.

